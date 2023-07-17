Jeremih Offers His Lady A “Room” On New Single With 2 Chainz, Adekunle Gold

Jeremih has a released a new single titled “Room” featuring Adekunle Gold and 2 Chainz.

The track brings together the sounds of R&B, afrobeats, and Hip-Hop, marking the singer/songwriter’s first release of 2023. The Grammy-nominated artist last released “Changes” in 2022 which sampled Avant’s 2003 R&B hit “Read Your Mind.”

On “Room,” the Chicagoan offers his lady a private room where they can let their fantasies run wild. He sings, “Let me hold ya, laying with her awake/ Eating, drown like a lake/ With a hose in your body, my favorite island/ Your body I’m digging you like a diamond, a diamond/ Come pull me close to you, time with you overdue/ Here to break all the rules/ Baby let’s get a room.”

Gold sings “I’m your Mister, you can take my Mastercard and my Visa/ Go to Dubai see the Burj Khalifa/ Roll all your problems up in a Rizla,” before 2 Chainz raps “High blood pressure shake your salt shaker/ From the DR down to costa Rica/ Paris fashion week I was in the bleachers/ Sipping casa Migos with mamacita.”

Jeremih is set to perform as a special guest on 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour, which also features Busta Rhymes. See dates here.

50 — who has collaborated with Jeremih on tracks like “Down on Me,” “Still Think I’m Nothing,” and “Get Low” — will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

The Queens rhymer took to Instagram in May to announce the 64-date trek, deleting all of his previous posts from the social media page to highlight the world tour.

“You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!,” the TV mogul revealed.

Grab tickets to see Jeremih perform on The Final Lap Tour here.