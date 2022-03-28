Jermaine Dupri And Dallas Austin To Headline Inaugural R&B Soul Picnic Festival In Atlanta

“After the party, it’s the Waffle House/If you ever been here, you know what I’m talkin’ about…” Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Atlanta where the first-ever R&B Soul Picnic Festival will be held this weekend (April 2–3).

The Promenade in Piedmont Park will host the inaugural healing experience during GRAMMY weekend as a means to celebrate R&B and promote mental health awareness. The two-day festival will be headlined by Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin alongside a host of prominent DJs including DJ Baby Yu (Jeezy’s Official DJ), DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle’s Official DJ), DJ Mars (Monica’s Official DJ), and more.

“We’ve all had a bad couple of years surviving this pandemic. We lost loved ones and hope in the process. Our souls need some healing, what better way to heal our souls than some good ole R&B music, I mean music period,” the So So Def mogul expressed in a statement.

This event was created by Jacob and Ais York to pay homage to the DJs who are considered to be cultural staples in the music industry and their respective communities while also providing a healthy outlet for attendees to receive “musical, spiritual and/or emotional” healing.

“This is a weekend to forget all your worries and troubles and come out, dance, and love being a part of a community again,” added Jacob. “We wanted to build an inclusive festival where we can all escape and enjoy one another’s energy with a whole lot of amazing music. All are welcome with open hearts and open minds. Can’t wait to see you there.”

The R&B Soul Picnic Festival will include surprise performances, local vendors, and a special “Soul Healing Center” activation that will house wellness resources including homeless prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, yoga, and therapy chats with certified mental health professionals.

A limited number of VIP tickets for the indoor and outdoor experiences are currently on sale.