Jermaine Dupri And Janet Jackson Reunite On Stage During Together Again Tour

Janet Jackson reunited onstage with former boyfriend Jermaine Dupri during the Atlanta stop of her Together Again tour on Wednesday (Apr. 26). The two, who split around 2009, joined each other for a live rendition of their 2006 collaborative effort “Do It 2 Me” from her album 20 Y.O.

The multi-Grammy winning singer brought out the beloved Atlanta music mogul where the two jammed together onstage before a roaring applause. Janet then premiered a new track.

See video below.

In March, Jermaine detailed dating Janet and also revealed how he was able to make her his girlfriend while visiting Million Dollars Worth of Game with co-hosts Wallo and Gillie Da Kid. Debunking Gillie’s thoughts that their relationship kicked off through song production, Dupri declared it had nothing to do with the music.

“I was just on some like, ‘hang out.’ It wasn’t on no music sh*t,” Dupri explained. “We got in an argument about me not producing her because she was around me watching everybody else get hit records. I never wanted her to think that, that was what the agenda was because so many people was saying that.”

“When Janet met me, she got picked up from the airport in a Continental T,” he added. “I’m just saying. It wasn’t never no situation where I wanted her to believe that I was trying to do this [produce her music] ’cause- nah it wasn’t that.”

In Janet’s recent self-titled docuseries, she revealed that she and the So So Def boss broke up because of rumors of him stepping out on her. “I had heard he was cheating,” she said in the fourth part of the series.

Janet, 56, and Dupri, 50, shared seven years together before calling it quits. However, the two have remained good friends, despite their past.

In 2009, Jackson told the Bert Show, “Jermaine is one of my best friends. I love him to death. We’re still connected. We’re still good friends. We still talk.”