Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are set to welcome their greatest collaboration to-date later this year. The longtime couple have confirmed they’re expecting their first child together as photos of Jhené and Sean surfaced from Saturday (June 2) with her baby bump on full display.

After speaking this into existence as heard on her 2020 single, “On The Way” from Chilombo (Deluxe) where she sang, “Love how you love shootin’ up my club/Let’s go half on a son,” Jhené was the first to confirm the pregnancy with a coy tweet. She wrote, “thank you” accompanied by a blushing face and blue heart emoji. Fans are also taking this as a hint that the pair is welcoming a baby boy.

thank you ☺️?? — Efuru (@JheneAiko) July 3, 2022

TMZ reported a rep for the twenty88 duo stated, “The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter.” Not long after, the “None Of Your Concern” singer shared a photo of her younger self holding her stomach serving as another comical pregnancy confirmation.

The “Play No Games” rapper took the more direct approach when sharing a message via his Instagram stories. “Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You. Can’t wait to be a Dad [black heart emoji]”

Rumors of the pregnancy first began in June when a fan tweeted, “I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant [eyes emoji] iktr Sean.”

Jhené has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from a previous relationship with singer O’Ryan (brother of B2K member, Omarion). Though this isn’t the Twenty88 album news fans were hoping for, it is even more heartwarming, considering Sean briefly spoke on what many assumed to be their miscarriage on 2020’s “Deep Reverence” as he rapped, “Probably why this s**t with me get crazy and we lost a baby.”

The couple have not publicly revealed their due date or their child’s gender.