Super Bowl LVI: Jhené Aiko Turns “America The Beautiful” Into A Lullaby, Mary Mary Take Us Home With Black National Anthem

Los Angeles songbird Jhené Aiko took the stage during Super Bowl LVI pregame show on Sunday (Feb. 13) with a beautifully warm rendition of “America The Beautiful.”

In a dazzling, fitted floor-length brown gown, Aiko was joined on the SoFi Stadium field by a woman harpist as she transformed the patriotic number into a soothing, angelic lullaby. When first announcing her performance, she took to Instagram to not only explain how it wasn’t just a magical opportunity for herself but also has a personal meaning to her and her family.

“My Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A,” she wrote, “America the Beautiful [heart eyes emoji] SEE YOU THERE!”

Also leaving fans on the edge of their seats with their crowd-stirring vocals were gospel duo, Mary Mary. The Inglewood-bred sisters (Erica and Tina Campbell) rocked shimmering, indigo ensembles reflective of their personal styles as they sang the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” alongside the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

Both performances served as beautiful teasers for the iconic Halftime Show featuring Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. Aside from each legend getting their shine, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak are both rumored to be special guests. Regardless, the 15-minute performance will go down in Hip-Hop and R&B history.