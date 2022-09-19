Jhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy Announcement

Jhené Aiko is still commanding the stage, even while being 31 weeks pregnant. The “None Of Your Concern” singer headlined her first solo show at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Teased as an experience where “sound gives birth to light,” the show served as a showcase for the singer’s new label venture, ALLEL Sounds. The show also featured August08—the first artist signed to the imprint.

After her 2020 Magic Hour Tour was cancelled due to the pandemic, fans were eager to see Aiko back onstage performing her classic hits including “Space Jam,” “WAYS,” and “While We’re Young.” Fans on Twitter gave the show rave reviews.

The show followed the news that Aiko’s sophomore album, Trip, was certified platinum by the RIAA. The 22-track LP that debuted in 2017 is her second to achieve this feat, as Chilombo is also certified platinum. In an interview with Billboard Aiko described Trip as “a timeless piece of work.”

“I feel like it’s something that needs to be revisited,” she said. “There’s a song for everything. There’s a poem for everything. I feel like the movie also touches on everything that the album and the poetry book touch on as well. So I feel like, I would just want them to have a better understanding of me.”

Watch clips from Aiko’s recent show below:

jhene’s concert was so magical, watching her meditate, to her incense on her stage! her vibrations were so high, the night was literally light. she really did that at 31 weeks pregnant ? @JheneAiko pic.twitter.com/PQLBtbiEl6 — celeste (@celestedianne_) September 17, 2022