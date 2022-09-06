Jhené Aiko’s “Promises” Certified Platinum By RIAA

Jhene Aiko’s “Promises” has now earned her a Platinum RIAA certification.

The single from her 2014 debut album Souled Out features vocals from her late brother, Miyagi—who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2012—and her daughter Namiko. The track served as a therapeutic open letter to Aiko’s brother and daughter, making promises that “everything will be alright.” According to Rated RNB, the single has sold more than one million equivalent units.

The No I.D.-produced track hit gold-level prominence in April 2020. Amid the release of Aiko’s debut album, she told Genius, “I just remember hearing it like, ‘Okay. I definitely want to write to this.’ I was just riding around to it. I knew as soon as I heard it like, ‘This is a special song. I wanted to dedicate this to my daughter and brother.’”

Later in the interview, Aiko broke down how she included her brother’s vocals on the song years after he passed. “There was a T-Pain app,” she revealed. “You just sing into it and it turns all your vocals into T-Pain. When that app came out, my brother used to babysit my daughter a lot when I was in the studio and stuff. He would just send me these little voice notes of just him and her singing stuff. He just thought it was hilarious because they were like autotuned all the way out.”

She added, “After he passed, I remember just going through my emails looking for pictures of us and stuff like that and I found those T-Pain things and I was like ‘oh my god. So that’s why it sounds a little ‘autotuney’ but it’s like, we couldn’t take it off because it was the app but it was a nice little touch to bring it all together.”

Aside from awaiting the arrival of her newest bundle of joy in July, Aiko gained three other certifications, including one for “Sativa” featuring Swae Lee, making the single five-times platinum. She also earned a platinum certification for “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” featuring Miguel and Future, and “Wading,” which went gold.

Having recently joined Houston sensation Megan Thee Stallion on the song “Consistency” from Meg’s latest album, Traumazine, Aiko also appeared on August 08’s single “Water Sign” from his debut album, Seasick. August 08 is an artist on Aiko’s music label ALLEL.

Take a listen to Jhené Aiko’s “Promises” again below.