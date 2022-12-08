Jhene Aiko Announces Release Date For ‘Sleep Soul Vol.2′ Soothing Baby Album

Singer Jhene Aiko performs onstage in the Sahara Tent during Day 1, Week 2 of Coachella.

Jhene Aiko is in full mommy-mode, as she’s announced the release date for her new Sleep Soul Volume 2 lullaby album — geared to soothe newborns and toddlers.

The mother-of-two is back in music-mode, teaming up with the soothing album-series for an all new record to put babies and their parents to sleep. Aiko recently delivered a healthy baby boy, Noah Hasani, with rapper Big Sean last month (Nov. 8).

“2 more sleeps until volume 2 is out! don’t forget to pre-save. link in bio [teddy bear, cloud, zzz emojis],” the award-winning, acoustic-soul singer announced on Instagram with a release date slated for Friday (Dec. 9).

According to YouTube, Sleep Soul is “the latest in sleep music for babies and parents alike. The soothing R&B melodies combined with white, brown and pink noise are the perfect videos to lull you and your baby into a deep, relaxing sleep.”

Sleep Soul Volume 1 features 20 calming R&B-inspired lullabies with titles including, “Beauty Sleep,” “Relaxated,” “Hypnotized,” “White Noise” and more. Listen below.

Jhene and Sean expressed their excitement and love for their first child together with a few Instagram posts.

“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani,” Aiko warmly wrote.

The Detroit rapper also posted his sentiments, saying, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound.”

He added, “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah 11/8/22.”

The Twenty88 artists held a Los Angeles baby shower in October, prior to Noah’s arrival. The couple threw a NASA-themed event with family and friends.

Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené’s beautiful beige tulle dress.

In a photo shared on Instagram while holding on to the “Promises” singer, he wrote: “Nothing more creative than creating a creation, Baby Shower.”

Take a listen to Sleep Soul Vol. 1 below and pre-save Vol. 2 here, which releases this Friday.