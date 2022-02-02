Jhené Aiko And Mary Mary To Sing “America The Beautiful” At Super Bowl LVI

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 13, the pregame musical lineup has been revealed.

Beloved R&B singer and Los Angeles native, Jhené Aiko is set to sing “America The Beautiful” with budding country star Mickey Guyton scheduled to sing the national anthem.

When Aiko shared the news on her Instagram, she pointed out a special detail that makes this moment even more amazing. “My Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A,” she wrote on social media. Guyton shared, “[clapping hands emoji] Look [clapping hands emoji] at [clapping hands emoji] God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…”

Renowned gospel duo and Inglewood natives, Mary Mary, are set to perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice And Sing” accompanied by Yola. The Campbell sisters took to Instagram to express their excitement about representing their hometown on the world’s biggest stage, writing, “You won’t want to miss it!”

The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, losing twice to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams have only won one Super Bowl in 2000, but with a franchise player like Odell Beckham Jr. on their side and the home turf advantage, all eyes are on the Rams to bring home the win to the city of Los Angeles.