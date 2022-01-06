Jill Scott Finally Addresses Rumors Regarding A Leaked Sex Tape

Jill Scott is known for dropping a sexual innuendo or two in her music and during performances. We know you’ve done more than just listen to sultry tracks like “The Way” and “Crown Royal.” Not to mention, the 2018 viral video where she playfully imitated performing fellatio on her microphone in front of a crowd of cooing, thirsty onlookers. Then followed up with a not-so-subtle tweet: “After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with #iftheydontFitup #stopfrontinusuckd**ktoo.”

Fast forward to Twitter this past Tuesday (Jan. 4), when it was set ablaze with rumors about a leaked sex tape featuring the 49-year-old to which the Philly native pointed out people’s enthusiasm toward the racy gossip.

How Black Twitter has been looking for the Jill Scott sex tape pic.twitter.com/CAtG6fVHQx — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) January 5, 2022

“Say word!?!” tweeted the “Wild Cookie” artist. “I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Y’all too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.” The classy rebuttal was accompanied by a GIF of herself excitedly bowing onstage.

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022

It didn’t take long for lusty fans across Twitter to realize that the salacious hearsay was just that. One person wrote, “It’s no Jill Scott sex tape that mf was lying. How you gone start a rumor like that ?! Report his account.”

Jill Scott watching everyone scramble on Twitter in search of her sex tape: pic.twitter.com/38PQcYh7Nu — Hon Fikile Amarula (@EmoWilliams_) January 4, 2022

Days before rumors began to swirl over her non-existent sex tape, the “Golden” songbird rang in the new year tweeting nothing but positivity. “Joyfully Abundant, Remarkably Healthy, New Year Love Village!!! Speak specifics. We’re manifesting like crazy round here. BE SUUPPPEERRRR SPECIFIC,” she wrote. However, we’re pretty sure praying over an alleged sex tape was not the specificity she was talking about.