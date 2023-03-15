Jim Jones Says Hit-Boy And Hitmaka Should Do ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Hit-Boy and Hitmaka have been engaged in a back-and-forth that has had the internet buzzing, especially after the former released a diss song targeted at multiple producers. Jim Jones believes that they ought to step into the Verzuz arena and battle it out.

Capo and the rapper formerly known as Yung Berg sat down with SiriusXM’s Billboard Live on Tuesday (March 14) to discuss their recent collaborative project Back In My Prime when the Hit-Boy beef came up. Hitmaka had a lot to say about the differences in their careers, what rappers go to them for, and Hit-Boy’s abilities as a rapper himself. The “We Fly High” rapper jumped in, throwing out the gauntlet for the two.

“I told you how we could settle this bit,” the Harlem rapper said. “A Verzuz, a pass-the-aux Verzuz, all hits. Let’s see who got the most hits out there. F**k the rapping, let’s get to the hits. We ain’t gotta rap a bar, you heard?”

Hit-Boy released his version of the 2013 record “Control” titled “Slipping Into Darkness” featuring production by The Alchemist on Friday (March 10). “I’m usually homeboys with producers I get compared to / But on this one, I wanna see ’em stretched out, extra legroom / I don’t know really dude, he seem like a cool cat / But I never once heard Metro Boomin do boom bap / I never heard a Southside beat without a 808 in it,” he rapped.

Hit-Boy also mentioned Mustard and questioned whether or not he can chop soul. The Hitmaka beef stemmed from him saying he should “do him like Trick Trick and snatch Hit out his name.”

The producer has been rapping heavy lately, kicking off the year with “2 Live” featuring Offset.