Jim Jones & Maino Reveal Release Date For Joint Album As The Lobby Boyz

First announced in September 2021, Jim Jones and Maino joined forces as the new rap duo, The Lobby Boyz. Though their self-titled album was initially slated for release late last year, The Lobby Boyz announced that the highly-anticipated LP will arrive on May 27.

The joint effort between the Harlem native and Brooklyn’s very own will highlight the dynamic sounds New York City is known for and will reportedly “bring together all the heavy hitters currently in the rap game.” Some features on Lobby Boyz include Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, and Young M.A, but it’s unclear if or when other features will be revealed.

The origin of the duo’s name stems from their gatherings in project lobbies throughout their youth and keeps the men humble and grounded by honoring their roots. Their first two singles, “Lobby Boyz Anthem” and “No Bobby V” already have the streets brewing with anticipation for the full-length LP.

As shared in a statement, “The Lobby Boyz define what true street life in the Big Apple really is—countless hours of hustling, maneuvering through the dangers of the hood, and communal gatherings inside project lobbies. The unification of Maino and Jim Jones is the epitome of what it means to be a New Yorker. The perfect blend of Harlem and Brooklyn; fearless, unstoppable and definitely a force to be reckoned with!”

Watch the “Lobby Boyz Anthem” music video below.