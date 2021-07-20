Jim Jones And Styles P Diss Each Other Ahead Of Epic ‘Verzuz’ Battle

With the upcoming Verzuz matchup taking place between legendary New York rap groups The LOX and Dipset, there’s been plenty of banter between both factions, particularly Styles P and Jim Jones, the two most outspoken members of their respective crews.

Ever the antagonist, Jim Jones set off the back-and-forth banter this past weekend by posting a playful, yet disrespectful tweet about his Cannabis company, Saucey Farms & Extracts, coming out with a “Lox Pack” to proverbially smoke on after smoking the trio in a musical battle.

Having already proved throughout his career not to be one to back down, Styles P immediately fired back with his own playful threats on Instagram. In the caption of a clip of himself driving, the Ghost wrote, “On site when I catch that n–ga! They set my homie up N laced his s–t!!”

The two artists continued to dish out trash talk, even incorporating memes into the mix, with Styles posting a picture of Dipset’s eagle logo, albeit with a detached head. On the other hand, Jones posted a pic of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunking on Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul with the caption: “This how I’m a be lookin on @jadakiss come August 3rd lol F–k u mean lil bitty boy.”

Both artists’ antics kept the hype surrounding The LOX and Dipset’s Verzuz matchup at a high, with fans getting in on the fun in the comments, adding their own jabs and predictions as to who will win. The LOX and Dipset Verzuz will take place on August 3 live from Madison Square Garden and will be streamed on the Triller app and Instagram.