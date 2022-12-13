Jim Jones Gets In The Holiday Spirit With ‘VL: 12 Days Of Xmas’ Album

Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three-on-three basketball league at Barclays Center on July 14, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Season’s greetings from Jim Jones and his third Christmas album release VL: 12 Days of Xmas!

The 18-track LP follows his previous holiday projects A Dipset Xmas and A Tribute To Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps. This time, the Harlemite has teamed up with a new batch of New York emcees and personalities, including comedian Rayy Rayy who recently signed to Jones’ Vampire Life label a.k.a VampLife.

VL: 12 Days of Xmas provides a wide variety of holiday-themed raps including titles like “Xmas Eve” featuring Dyce Payso, Tim Vocals, and Cover Cod, the drill-inspired “Big Gifts” with Ditta, Lord Ju and Onpoint Like OP, and “Merry Xmas” where Jones teams up with Mr. Chicken and Keen Streetz.

Speaking on the unique decision to sign comedians to his musical imprint VampLife, the Lobby Boy said: “Comedy and music has always been synonymous for me. One compliments the other. I’ve been watching Rayy Rayy grind and make so many people laugh since I’ve first noticed him during the pandemic.”

He added: “He’s helped with the decision to start signing comedians not verbally through conversation but through his comedy. So when I decided to make the Christmas album 12 Days of Xmas it was only right I have Rayy Rayy host for his debut on VampLife comedy.”

Surprised by the signing himself, Rayy Rayy added, “I have never seen anybody do this before in terms of an Instagram comedian who works on a label backing them. This is going to be a lane in the next year and you might see people doing Instagram comedy hoping for a label to sign them.”

Narrated throughout the album by the comedian, 12 Days of Xmas follows Jimmy’s 2022 collaborative LP The Lobby Boyz with Brooklyn rapper Maino. Take a listen to Jones’ eclectic Christmas album below and watch him sign Rayy Rayy above.