Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Announce Debut Album ‘Jam & Lewis Volume One’

Grammy award-winning production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album Jam & Lewis Volume One, set for release on July 9.

Standing at 10 tracks, the artists featured on the LP include Ann Nesby, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, Babyface, Toni Braxton, Charlie Wilson, and Usher. Ahead of the album’s release, the duo dropped the single “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)” featuring Mariah Carey. The project will be the first release since the pair signed a recording deal with BMG in October 2020.

“It is an honor for BMG to be Jimmy and Terry’s label partner on their epic journey,” said John Loeffler, Executive Vice President of Repertoire and Marketing to Variety. “This album is an extraordinary celebration of Jimmy and Terry’s musical brilliance, influence, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical career. Each song is remarkable with awe-inspiring performances to create a career-defining masterwork.”

The iconic producers also added what it means to release an official debut album after decades of legendary work.

“It’s crazy to think we’re about to release our debut album after all these years,” said Lewis. “This is going to be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”

Jimmy Jam added, “BMG immediately got our vision and understood where we wanted to go with this album. There was real mutual respect. We’ve found the perfect partner to kick off this next era and finally deliver our first record to the world.”

See the full tracklist for Jam & Lewis Volume One (and their first single, “Somewhat Loved”) below: