Jodeci, Dru Hill, And SWV Unveil ‘Summer Block Party Tour’ Dates

Live Nation Urban has promised that the Summer Block Party Tour—starring Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill—will be one of the biggest R&B tours of 2023.

The tour’s North American run begins on July 28 in Charlotte, N.C., and will hit other major cities (Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles) before concluding in early September.

“Y’all asked for it and here we come,” said Jodeci in a video shared on Sunday (April 9). “Can’t wait to see y’all. Jodeci for life, baby,” added K-Ci.

The artists presale goes live on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time followed by the Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale will be available on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Jodeci first announced their reunion in December 2021 before joining New Edition’s The Culture Tour in 2022 as a supporting act with Charlie Wilson. Following SWV’s controversial tour attempt with Xscape, the trio is excited to co-headline this tour. Although Dru Hill’s Verzuz with Jodeci never came to be, fans can look forward to seeing how these R&B groups will interact on the road.

See full tour dates below.

July 28: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

July 30: Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Aug. 4: Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

Aug. 5: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

Aug. 6: Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Aug. 10: Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Aug. 11: Chicago, IL – Arie Crown Theater*

Aug. 13: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 18: Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Aug. 19: Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 20: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 24: Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Aug. 26: Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Aug. 27: Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 31: Denver, CO – BellCo Theater^

Sept. 2: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 3: Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sept. 7: Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sept. 8: Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

*-No Dru Hill

^-No SWV