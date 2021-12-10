Jodeci Reunites Under New Management Deal With P Music Group

One of R&B’s most popular and iconic groups are officially reuniting as a full unit as legendary quartet Jodeci have announced their return to the music scene under a new management deal with P Music Group. The group, which consists of members Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, Joel “JoJo” Hailey, Donald “DeVanté” DeGrate, and Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate, plans to build upon their legacy with the possibility of releasing new music under their partnership.

P Music Group founder/CEO Michael Paran, who also reps R&B legends Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill, shared the backstory of how the Jodeci reunion came to be. “During the pandemic, the guys started reaching out to each other and began talking about reuniting,” Paran told Billboard. “They’re ready to build something new, done the right way without continuing the missteps of the past. I want to be long-term with them and help them show the world that they’re back to begin a whole new era.”

K-Ci, who inked a solo deal with P Music Group in 2019 and is currently at work on a new solo album, also spoke on his and his groupmates’ new endeavor. “I’m excited for Jodeci to join P Music Group with Michael managing us,” shared K-Ci in a statement announcing the news. “We’ve come a long way. It’s a blessing to be back together and give our fans what they’ve been asking for.”

Mr. Dalvin also spoke glowingly of the opportunity to work with Paran and P Music Group. “Michael is a a man with a plan, a vision and a mission,” he said, adding, “We’re looking forward to a great partnership.”

Hailing from North Carolina, Jodeci inked their first record deal with Uptown Records, releasing their debut album, Forever My Lady, in 1991. Spawning the runaway hits “Come and Talk to Me” and its titular track, Forever My Lady yielded the group their first platinum plaque and was followed by the equally successful releases Diary of a Mad Band (1993) and The Show, the After Party, the Hotel (1995).

Announcing a hiatus in 1996 and pursuing individual solo efforts, Jodeci resurfaced in 2015 with their fourth studio album, The Past, the Present, the Future, the quartet’s first in 25 years. Having sold over 20 million records worldwide and still regarded as cultural icons, Jodeci’s comeback is sure to give fans of their raunchy, yet melodic style of bedroom ballads something to look forward to heading into the new year.