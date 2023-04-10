Jodeci Announces Summer Block Party Tour With SWV And Dru Hill

All four founding members of Jodeci—K-Ci Hailey, JoJo, DeVante Swing, and Mr. Dalvin—are set to reunite for their upcoming, headlining Summer Block Party tour alongside SWV and Dru Hill.

Though dates haven’t been revealed, the Forever My Lady quartet and Live Nation Urban have confirmed the validity of the news with an official announcement on social media. “Y’all asked for it and here we come,” said the group in a video shared on Sunday (April 9). “Can’t wait to see y’all. Jodeci for life, baby,” K-Ci chimed in.

Fans can sign up now for the exclusive presale code to be used on Monday, April 24 with general on-sale to follow on Friday, April 28.

Jodeci first announced their reunion in December 2021 after signing with P Music Group. Of the reunion, K-Ci expressed, “We’ve come a long way. It’s a blessing to be back together and give our fans what they’ve been asking for.” They later joined New Edition’s The Culture Tour in 2022 as a supporting act with Charlie Wilson.

It’s unclear if Jodeci’s forthcoming performance at Mary J. Blige’s second annual Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit will be ahead of or in conjunction with the Summer Block Party tour, but fans can look forward to that on May 12 as part of Blige’s Hip-Hop 50 celebration.

When speaking on their complex relationship, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul explained to V-103‘s Big Tigger, “Jodeci and Mary J. Blige, we’re a family, and we helped each other in a lot of ways. So regardless of whatever our little beef was back in the day, we were young, but now we’re all grown. At the end of the day, I’m a fan of Jodeci. We realize how important we are to each other, so it was beautiful to see them.”

Fans of “I’m So Into You” trio SWV can be particularly delighted amid the controversy surrounding their currently-shelved tour with Xscape while Dru Hill continues the commemoration of their 25th anniversary. Despite the Jodeci-Dru Hill Verzuz never coming to fruition, this may be supporters’ best shot at getting close to it.

Watch SWV’s recent performance on The Jennifer Hudson Show below.