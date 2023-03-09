Joe Budden Insists Logic Leave Rap Alone: “Please Join Me In Retirement”

Joe Budden has been pleading with rapper Logic to quit rapping for some time now. He even once deemed the bi-racial artist, “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone.”

During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former-spitter kept up the tyranny against the “Black Spiderman” emcee following his cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day.”

“Logic, I hate to continue to make a career at your expense,” Joe said ahead of, “I don’t hate it, actually. I’m glad that I have a little list of you– one day I’m gonna grow up. Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you, please join me in retirement. Never step near a recording device again! Throw your phone in the ocean! Be allergic to microphones! Promise your fans nothing!”

He carried on, “Don’t go to the studio ever again! You are the worst, yo! You are really, really bad! And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”

Amid playing Logic’s cover, Joe commented, “This is the unsauce-iest band I’ve ever seen. Look at this band. Who asked for this folk version of this song? Oh my God.” As the song went on, the brakes were pumped once the crew heard Logic say the N-word.

“Throw the flag! Is he Black? Is he allowed to say ‘ni**a’? Who gave him that pass?” a crew member asked the room before Budden responded, “Logic says that he’s half-Black and in a lot of his interviews, and anywhere that he gets the chance. Logic says that his dad is Black. He hasn’t seen his dad. He has no idea, he just saw a couple pictures, heard at the family reunion, ‘You know your dad Black, right?’ He heard that from the ni**as in the hood.”

Budden then clarified that he wasn’t “race-baiting” but that he had a “very clear” problem with the Maryland rapper. Doubling down on his sentiments, the “Pump It Up” artist explained where his “race” issues with Logic come into play.

“Let me make my problem with Logic very clear, because people be confused. Logic is just not himself,” the 42-year-old host said. “I just think that Logic should be himself. He panders to the Black community every other second. Well, that’s the problem with panders, is that they always gotta find something new to pander to.”

Dating back to where his beef originally stemmed from with Logic, Budden elaborated, “I had a beef with him since he did that 1-800 mental health number sh*t,” referring to Logic’s “1-800-273-8255″ song. “I thought that was disgusting, but I could have been wrong. But ever since then, all of that Martin Luther King, ‘We Have a Dream,’ freedom fighter speech sh*t he be trying to do, I don’t buy it. Now, I can be wrong in that.”

Claiming that he can’t pinpoint why he doesn’t buy Logic’s advocacy or upbringing, he added, “I don’t know where to begin with why I don’t buy it. I think that if you have to do so much pandering to make someone believe it, then I think you’re trying to make yourself believe it. And if you’re trying to make yourself believe it, then I think that maybe you had trouble with identification growing up.”

“And if you had trouble with identification growing up, then I think that stems from somewhere like a lack of a parent presence, or somewhere else,” he concluded before added, “But you weren’t born with that, you got that from somewhere. So him telling me his dad is Black, that doesn’t really say nothing to me.”

Take a listen to the full episode of The Joe Budden Podcast where he explains his disdain for Logic’s rap career below.