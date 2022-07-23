Joey Bada$$’s ‘2000’ Album Features Diddy, Chris Brown, Larry June, And More

Ahead of Joey Bada$$’s long-awaited fifth album, 2000, the artist finally unveiled its official tracklist.

Joey Bada$$ took to social media to reveal the official track list for his album. The track list features guest appearances by Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Capella Grey, Chris Brown, and JID, as the number of songs totals at fourteen tunes altogether.

The rapper gave little to no details surrounding the album’s sound, but he did offer a tiny fact regarding a particular song he’s excited for his fans to hear.

“I got a joint on the new album for all my fans of “love is only a feeling” called “show me”. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it Friday #NoSleepTil2000,” Joey Bada$$ excitedly tweeted ahead of his album release.

“Love Is Only A Feeling” was a loosie Joey released in 2017. The song’s smooth, laid-back production found the B4.Da.$$ rapper half rapping, half singing about an unnamed lover.

Joey released the music video for “Zipcodes” in preparation for his upcoming album on Friday (July 15). The video featured cameo appearances from Diddy, Chris Brown, JID, and more, almost serving as a hint to who fans can expect to see on the album.

2000 is now available to stream and purchase.