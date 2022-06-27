Joey Bada$$ Says To Expect “That Authentic Joey” On ‘2000’ Album

Joey Bada$$ reflected on his classic mixtape 1999 ahead of the release of his upcoming studio album 2000. Speaking with VIBE during the 2022 BET Awards, the Brooklyn-bred rapper discussed his growth in the last decade as he prepared to take the stage at the ceremony.

“It’s been a long time coming,” remarked the “Survival Tactics” rapper. “It’s funny that you say 10 years because 10 years ago I got nominated for my first award at the BET awards, for best mixtape for 1999. 10 years later, we here. It’s my first time on the carpet, my first time at the award show actually. Im grateful to be here.”

During the BET Awards, he joined Chance The Rapper on stage to perform their collaboration “The Highs & The Lows.”

Joey Bada$$ and Chance the Rapper perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

He also shared with VIBE details on what fans can expect when listening to the new album.

“On the new album 2000, what should be expected is that classic Joey sound, you know what I’m saying? That authentic Joey. Everything that you want out of Joey Bada$$, you’re going to get from this project right here. I’m excited for this.”

As the 2022 BET Awards closed out, Diddy was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, a moment which Joey Bada$$ shared excitement for ahead of the ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to the lifetime achievement award that they giving Puff, that’s my big bro,” he revealed. “I’ve spent a lot of time with Puff. I’ve soaked up a lot of game, he’s brought me into many rooms and I’ve been able to sit at many tables with him…I’ll say my biggest takeaway is how expansive he is, you know what I’m saying? Never having no limits and no bounds and always being limitless and [having a] growth mindset.”

Watch the Joey Bada$$ chat with VIBE below.