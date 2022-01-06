Joey Bada$$ Confirms New Album Coming In 2022

Joey Bada$$ has solidified himself as an actor and is ready to remind the world of his initial claim to fame. The Brooklyn rapper revealed during an Instagram Live broadcast his plans to release a new album in 2022. The unnamed project would be his first full-length album in five years.

“The album dropping this year fasho,” he assured. “I ain’t gonna say exactly when, though, cause there’s certain rappers who be on my heels… it’s coming, though.”

Joey Bada$$ attends the Netflix Limited Series Colin In Black And White Special Screening at The Whitby Hotel on October 26, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix

Musically, Joey Bada$$ last released a project in 2020. The EP The Light Pack contained three tracks, one of which featured Pusha T. His last album All Amerikkkan Bada$$ was released in April 2017. His debut album B4.Da.$$ was released in January 2015 following the acclaimed mixtape 1999 in 2012.

The 26-year-old has also delivered a handful of feature verses in the past few years and remained busy on-screen sharing his acting talents. Joey Bada$$ made his film debut in 2014 playing himself in the short film No Regret. He later appeared on Mr. Robot from 2016 through 2019. He has also secured roles in Boomerang, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Grown-Ish, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

View the short clip of Joey Bada$$ promising a new album below.