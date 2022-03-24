John Legend Garners 8 New RIAA Platinum Certifications

Soon to be skincare entrepreneur and EGOT recipient, John Legend hasn’t slowed down since making his debut as an artist with 2004’s Get Lifted. The 43-year-old has recently racked up a slew of new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Legend’s following songs are now certified 2X multi-platinum: 2004’s “Ordinary People” (originally written for the Black Eyed Peas), 2008’s “Green Light,” 2012’s “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” featuring Ludacris, and 2016’s “Love Me Now.”

Two of his other hits, 2013’s “You & I (Nobody in the World)” and 2018’s cover of Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me,” along with his 2008 album, Evolver, and his 2013 LP, Love In The Future, all leveled up to platinum status. Not to mention, his Grammy-nominated 2006 single, “Save Room,” snagged a gold certification.

Overall, though, Legend’s best-selling hit to date, the 2013 diamond-certified single, “All of Me,” is now certified 14X multi-platinum with more than 14 million copies sold. The heartfelt ballad is dedicated to his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Its accompanying visual (below) was shot days before their wedding in Italy and was directed by the man who introduced the couple, Nabil Elderkin.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The newly-minted Republic Records signee will embark on his Love In Las Vegas residency next month. The crooner will play 24 shows between April and October at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.