John Legend Announces ‘Legend’ Album, Drops New Saweetie-Assisted Single

John Legend has announced his eighth studio album, LEGEND, will be released on September 9. According to the official press release, the forthcoming Republic Records effort will be a twenty-four-track double disc split into two “acts.”

LEGEND is significant as it’s the first time the soulful crooner will use his name as the primary focal point for an album. The singer-songwriter admits this is because he had to “work for it.”

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” he explains in a statement. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

John’s upcoming album will feature a variety of guest appearances featuring Rapsody, Amber Mark, Rick Ross, JID, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aiko, Jasmine Sullivan, Ledisi, Jada Kingdom, Muni Long, and Saweetie.

Courtesy of UMG/John Legend

The 12-time Grammy Award-winner commemorated his upcoming LP by releasing a new single featuring Saweetie, “All She Wanna Do.” Legend describes it as a song that musically reminds him of icons from a bygone era.

“‘[All She Wanna Do]’ reminds me of Michael Jackson-Off the Wall energy, Whitney Houston-“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and it feels so good,” the Get Lifted artist expressed in a behind-the-scenes video for the song.

The pianist also explains the meaning behind the track’s title and lyrical content. “It’s about a woman that you see out in a club who is just living her best life, embracing the party life, and you want to be a part of it! You want to touch this energy that she has.”

And with the latest news from the Legend-Teigen household, it seems John has succeeded in touching his wife’s energy. On Thursday (August 4), Chrissy Teigen announced she and her husband are expecting their third child.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful, and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she typed in her Instagram post‘s caption.

LEGEND is available for pre-order now on every major streaming service. Watch the lyric video for “All She Wanna Do” above.