John Legend To Be Honored With Recording Academy Global Impact Award Ahead Of 2022 Grammys

John Legend, EGOT recipient and 12-time Grammy Award-winner, is set to receive the first Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the inaugural Black Music Collective event during Grammy weekend. The special recognition is meant to honor his personal and professional accomplishments.

“It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award,” Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy shared in a statement. “John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

The Bigger Love crooner serves currently on the Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees and is an Honorary Chair of the Black Music Collective.

Riggs Morales, Chair of the Black Music Collective, added, “On behalf of the Black Music Collective, we are honored to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate John Legend ahead of Music’s Biggest Night. This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre.”

The inaugural Black Music Collective event takes place on Saturday, April 2 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Summer Walker is slated to perform with VIBE’s December 2021/January 2022 cover star, D-Nice, on the turntables. MC Lyte is set to host with Adam Blackstone serving as the musical director.

Check out the fireside chat below from last year’s virtual Black Music Collective event featuring John Legend and activist Tamika Mallory as they discuss the “culture-shifting power of Black music.”