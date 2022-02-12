John Legend Partners With Headspace For Self-Love New Campaign

John Legend, who arguably has one of the most soothing speaking voices, has partnered with wellness brand Headspace for a special “Love Yourself Like A Legend” campaign. As a way to encourage better sleeping habits and promote self-love and self-care, Legend narrates a brand new sleep cast—think an advanced version of a lullaby—to guide listeners to a healthy night’s rest.

“After a Valentine’s Day full of giving to our loved ones, we still have to save some love and care for ourselves,” Legend shared in a statement. “Self-care starts with a good night’s sleep. We all need it, and I’m excited to partner with my friends at Headspace to share my sleepcast and sleep playlist with the world.”

The self-proclaimed “King of Valentine’s Day” also crafted an eight-hour playlist based on the American Psychological Association’s recommended amount of sleep. Additionally, the Get Lifted crooner will guest-host five episodes of Radio Headspace, the brand’s mental health microcast. He will share personal anecdotes about his life while offering advice related to love, dedication, and self-care.

The “Love Yourself Like A Legend” campaign includes a hilarious 30-second commercial called “Sleep with John Legend” set to air during Super Bowl LVI. The bit draws the audience in as Legend lays on the floor in front of a fireplace in silk pajamas spotlighting his new content on Headspace. Another commercial in the campaign called “Love Yourself Like A Legend” will air after Valentine’s Day.

This campaign is the singer’s second with Headspace since launching focus music—a sector designed for users to curate their ideal conditions for mindful work. Last year, they also created “Music On My Mind,” a YouTube series that explores the emotional and psychological benefits of music.

New listeners can sign up for a week-long free trial. Subscriptions start at $13 per month.

Watch John Legend’s Headspace commercial below.