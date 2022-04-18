John Legend And Jason Derulo Work “Side By Side” For Benefit Concert Honoring Military Heroes

As Northwell Health’s Side By Side music series returns, the fourth annual celebration honoring military heroes brings a slew of good vibes to New York City. The two-day festival will kick off during Fleet Week with a block party, hosted by Fresh Prince star, Alfonso Ribeiro, with a special appearance by recently minted Oscar winner, Questlove.

Culminating the event is a benefit concert at UBS Arena with John Legend and Jason Derulo on Sunday, May 29.

“Memorial Day weekend is a dedicated time every year to reflect on the sacrifices so many Americans have made in our country’s history,” Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell, shared in a statement. “We should never take for granted the freedoms we enjoy in this country or forget our heroes in the armed forces who will stop at nothing to protect those freedoms. We are honored to host ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’ for those very reasons—to honor our service members.”

Juan Serrano, vice president of the health system’s Military Liaison Services and US Marine veteran, added, “We are so excited to host this fun-filled event with a live audience both in the streets of New York City and on the stage of UBS Arena with John Legend and Jason Derulo. This is a two-day celebration of our country’s military service members, but it also signifies Northwell’s commitment to our veterans for the other 363 days of the year. We will always stand by our heroes in uniform and their families. We owe them our full support and a debt of gratitude.”

Tickets for the benefit concert are available for purchase and proceeds will fund Northwell Health’s military programs.