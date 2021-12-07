John Legend Announces His Las Vegas Residency Coming In 2022

In a Get Lifted Film Co. surprise, John Legend has announced that he will be headlining his own residency in Las Vegas next year.

The soulful crooner took to Instagram with the ’70s-esque video announcement for “Love In Las Vegas.” The teaser was captioned, “Get ready for Love in Las Vegas! My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career… full band… beautiful show…magical night.”

The residency will live at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Legend will perform 24 shows from April through Oct. 2022.

Tickets go on sale Monday (Dec. 13) at 10 a.m. PT. Presale tickets will be available for fan club members and Citi cardmembers on Wednesday (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. PT.

A secondary presale for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty members, LiveNation and Ticketmaster customers begins on Friday (Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. PT.

The residency announcement comes after Legend revealed that he’s now signed to Republic Records and has released a holiday jam, “You Deserve It All.”

On his new deal, he expressed, “I am excited to partner with Republic Records in this next chapter of my career. Everyone at the label has been so wonderful to work with. I am thrilled to take this new artistic and creative journey with them and look forward to sharing new music with people soon.”

Check out the video for “You Deserve It All” below.