JoJo Releases “Creature Of Habit” Music Video

JoJo is exploring the feeling of being stuck in an unpromising relationship with her new single, “Creature Of Habit.” In a press release, the Grammy-nominated songwriter shared how the emotions expressed in the song have been a personal part of her own life.

“‘Creature of Habit’ is about someone who feels addicted to the habit [of] a relationship, even though they’re not truly happy in it,” she explained. “Having experienced my own cycles of habits allowed me to find aspects of myself in the lyrics. Walking away from what you’ve become so used to can be really daunting. Sometimes it just feels more comfortable to stay in the habit, rather than allowing yourself the discomfort of letting it go. Essentially, it’s the fear of the unknown that keeps us in the habit.”

The 30-year-old singer and industry veteran was unveiled as the Black Swan on Wednesday’s season finale of FOX’s The Masked Singer where she came in second place to Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees who performed as the Piglet. Rapper Wiz Khalifa came in third place, taking the stage as the Chameleon.

“I am so grateful to everyone who helped me behind the scenes mentally and emotionally because there’s no way to know WHAT to expect when you sign up,” JoJo said of her experience on the competition series. “It was fun becoming this character and singing for people every week with such amazing production around me. It allowed me to reclaim my passion for singing, writing, and even interpreting other people’s songs. The Masked Singer is an experience I’ll always be grateful for. I’ll lowkey miss the swan!!!”

Listen to her new single, produced by Mano and Rissi and its Alfredo Flores-directed music video above.