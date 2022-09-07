Joyner Lucas Freestyles Backwards On Hot 97 With Funkmaster Flex

Joyner Lucas stopped by Hot 97 with Funkmaster Flex to show off his freestyle skills. Rather than go the traditional route, the New England rapper decided to take on the challenge of rapping backward off the dome. Over the beats to “Nas Is Like” from the rapper’s 1999 album I Am…, and 2003’s “Realest N***as” by 50 Cent featuring Notorious B.I.G., the rapper tapped into his creative talents.



“Tell your favorite rappers I’m home, and back for supper/ The day you beat me is the day Chilli get back with Usher,” he rapped in the lyrical showcase.

Lucas is set to hit the road this fall with the ADHD Tour kicking off on Sept. 16. The cross-country trek features West Coast native Symba as an opener and hits Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, and Dallas along its 18 stops. The “ADHD” rapper has also presented rising artists with the opportunity to open shows in their area through his start-up startup platform, Tully. Hopefuls are required to upload the song they wish to perform and if selected, complete their Tully profile so Lucas can contact all winners directly.

His latest Hot 97 appearance is not the first time Lucas flexed his penchant for rapping in reverse; the 2015 track “Backwords” features him spitting his verses forward and backward. Check out Joyner Lucas’s Funk Flex freestyle above, and scan the ADHD Tour dates below.