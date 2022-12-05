JT Parties, Gifted Rolls Royce From Lil Uzi Vert For 30th Birthday

JT of City Girls attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas on June 03, 2021 at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia.

JT celebrated her 30th birthday in a big way this year. On Sunday (Dec. 4), the City Girl was showered with a plethora of gifts as well as a birthday extravaganza filled with friends and family.

To kick off her day, JT posted photos from a birthday shoot wearing only icing, sprinkles and blond hair.

“A STAR WAS BORN [star and cake emoji]” she caption her Instagram post.

She then followed up with another post showing off what her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert did for her special day. With a candlelit dinner full of red and purple roses, an Eliantte gift bag awaited JT with a ring inside. Price unknown, the silver band with pink diamonds looks pretty expensive.

“So my vibe, what a perfect night,” she happily wrote.

However, Uzi wasn’t done there. The “I Just Wanna Rock” artist topped the night off with a brand new Rolls Royce Phantom for his boo. From the looks of it, JT celebrated her 30th with a Comic-con themed party. Dressed in a futuristic silver jumpsuit, JT posed in front of her new car after turning up on the dance floor with her friends Yung Miami, Saucy Santana and more.

Grateful for her man’s generous efforts, JT tweeted out, “And I love you for that baby,’ before saying, “Uzi the goat.”

And I love you for that baby ????????? — J?? (@ThegirlJT) December 5, 2022

Uzi the goat — J?? (@ThegirlJT) December 5, 2022

The Miami rapper has been having a great year so far, as she worked with some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. She recently featured on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen’s Mix)” and GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go) Remix.”

Happy birthday JT!