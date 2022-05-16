JT Clears The Air About Billboard Music Awards Wardrobe Malfunction

JT and Yung Miami of City Girls were among the first crop of presenters at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. While the Hip-Hop duo announced the winner of the Top R&B Artist category, some viewers couldn’t help but notice a distraction befitting a sanction from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

After changing out of their matching red carpet look, the women took the stage in distinct looks and it appeared that JT’s nether region was exposed. While some rushed to social media with an onset of judgmental reactions, others rushed to the rapper’s defense.

One Twitter user wrote, “Y’all be forgetting JT from the hood. She ain’t use to all these fancy a** dresses & dress up all the damn time. A lil coochie lip popped out, so tf what! leave my girl alone.”

Another chimed in, “ppl weird asf reposting the unflattering pic of JT in her dress… cause if it were y’all you wouldn’t want ppl making jokes and putting it up for the whole world to see. JT baby ignore them!! you looked amazing regardless of the malfunction #citygirls”

JT, later, took to Twitter with a response of her own. “I have on black panties RELAX,” she tweeted.

Nonetheless, during the live broadcast, the rapper seemed unaware of the issue and remained a joyful presenter throughout the ordeal even while being a bit early with the winner announcement. Watch below.