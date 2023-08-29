Judge Dismisses Future’s Copyright Case Over “When I Think About It” Song

A Virginia rapper by the name of Gutta pursued Future in 2021 for copyright infringement, in which he claimed that Pluto copied his song “When U Think About It,” with his track “When I Think About It.”

Now U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold has thrown out the case, deeming that although the songs share similar themes, there is no basis of comparison within their compositions.

According to Complex, on Aug. 25, the judge ruled that the titles “When U Think About It” and “When I Think About It” lacked “uniqueness for copyright protection,” as both tracks use everyday vernacular consistently found in popular Hip-Hop music.

Reportedly during the hearing, the judge cited other examples of songs that share the same themes of “guns, money, and jewelry.” Pacold mentioned Biggie’s “Machine Gun Funk,” Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.,” and Kanye West’s “Diamonds from Sierra Leone.”

Outside of Hip-Hop, she also cited the folk-rock group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1970 hit “Our House” to explain how Gutta’s idea about “core lyrics” doesn’t hold weight in this particular case.

“The core lyric, ‘our house is a very, very, very fine house,’ is used to support the entire rest of the song, which uses the house and its constituent elements as the setting for the narrator’s relationship,” Pacold reportedly stated.

“This songwriting technique is not unique to Robinson, nor mid-century Canadian-American bands that feature intricate vocal harmonies,” she continued. “The mere use of a ‘core lyric’ to support a song’s storyline is not protectable element because it is a frequently utilized technique in popular songwriting.”

Gutta claimed to have sent over “When U Think About It” in 2017 to rapper Doe Boy and producer Zaytoven, who he claimed were associated with Future’s music label. However, neither Doe Boy nor the super-producer were named in the lawsuit.

“When I Think About It” appears on Future’s 2018 mixtape Beastmode 2, produced by Zaytoven.

Take a listen to “When U Think About It” above and Future’s “When I Think About It” below.