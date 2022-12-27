Juelz Santana And DJ Drama Set To Drop Joint Album In 2023

DJ Drama poses during day one of radio broadcast center during the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square, Rapper Juelz Santana attends the Grungy Gentleman presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 59 Studios

Juelz Santana took to Instagram to share that he’s teaming up with DJ Drama for a joint album in 2023. On Christmas Day, the Diplomats rapper revealed that the LP entitled We In Motion would drop at the “top of the year.”

The image included in the post featured the artist’s name plastered in white lettering, with a static-like aesthetic over the album’s title with a “long time coming tagline” gracing the bottom. Additionally, Santana’s post was captioned with a brief message to their fans echoing the image.

“We In Motion…The Albu …Top Of The Year… long Time Coming… #ICFMF#BackOutSide,” the IG post disclosed, hinting that the album would be on his label, I Can’t Feel Myself Face.

It’s currently unclear whether or not the joint album will be an addition to Drama’s acclaimed Gangsta Grillz discography, but considering the success of series as of late, it wouldn’t be shocking.

The most recent Gangsta Grillz success allowed Drama, 44, to tap in with Tyler, The Creator, for the Grammy award-winning album Call Me If You Get Lost in 2021.

In other Gangsta Grillz news, Drama and Pusha T announced they’re gearing up to drop a GG-focused project in 2023, with the duo confirming the Virginia rapper recently stepped into the booth to get to work.

Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive shared the news on Friday (Dec. 23) after hearing it in a Twitter Space with Rap Radar’s Brian “B. Dot” Miller featuring the two artists.