Juelz Santana And Jeezy Almost Released A Joint Mixtape

During a recent appearance on the Hotboxin with Mike Tyson podcast, Juelz Santana spoke about rap, business, life, marriage, and more. The Dipset vet also talked about a joint project that was supposed to happen between him and rapper Jeezy. While explaining what delayed the collaborative effort, he did mention that the two got as far as recording a few songs and landing on a title for the project.

“Me and Jeezy were actually supposed to do a project together called Best of Both Hoods,” he told to Tyson. “Jeezy kinda, he took off, and he got real big, I don’t wanna say he got like… I mean, basically, the mixtape didn’t happen. Me and Jeezy did about four records, then he kinda got real big, whatever, we didn’t do the mixtape.”

The rumors of a Juelz-Jeezy project coming together ramped up anticipation for the never-released Juelz and Lil Wayne mixtape I Can’t Feel My Face.

Juelz recalled, “Wayne called me up and said, ‘Yo, what’s up with the tape you supposed to be doing with Jeezy?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, man. Jeezy’s moving, he’s doing a lot of things right now.’ [Lil Wayne] said, ‘Man, wassup? If you wanna do it, let’s do the tape. Let’s do the tape together, me and you.’ From there, it just so happens the next month, we wind up going on tour together. Me, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Ne-Yo.”

Speaking on the growth of he and Wayne’s relationship after touring together, he revealed, “We went on tour and me and Wayne just got super close. We did a bunch of records on tour. Wayne is a studio rat, so after the shows, Wayne always had the studio booked. Me and him would go to the studio, record, we recorded so much music. We just became super close, and that’s been my brother ever since.”

Outside of the joint project with Jeezy that the world may never see, the two did get a chance to collaborate on a few songs, including “Best of Both Hoods” in 2006 where Juelz and Jeezy traded bars over Three 6 Mafia’s “Stay Fly” beat. They teamed up again for “Make It Work for You” featuring Lil Wayne in 2005 and DJ Khaled’s 2007 “Brown Paper Bag.”

Watch Juelz’s full interview with Mike Tyson below.