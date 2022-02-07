Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams” Single Certified Diamond By RIAA

Juice WRLD is honored during the In Memoriam onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 22, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif.

The late rap star Juice WRLD has reached yet another milestone as his breakout single, “Lucid Dreams,” has reached Diamond certification after accumulating more than 10 million units sold, according to the RIAA.

“Lucid Dreams” marks the first Diamond certification of Juice WRLD’s career, and the first for a rap star thus far in 2022. Officially released as the lead single from his 2018 debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, “Lucid Dreams,” which samples Sting’s 1993 hit “Shape of My Heart,” debuted at No. 74 on the Hot 100 chart, ultimately peaking at No. 2, and has amassed over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify alone.

In addition to “Lucid Dreams” reaching Diamond status, Juice WRLD has a number of other singles that are also on their way to achieving this feat as his song “All Girls Are the Same” is currently 6X-Platinum, “Robbery” is 5X-Platinum, and “Lean wit Me” currently sits at 4X-Platinum.

Juice WRLD performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

News of Juice WRLD’s latest accomplishment comes shortly after the release of the rapper’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 119,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. His previous posthumous album, Legends Never Die, was released in 2020, debuting atop the Billboard 200 chart and accounting for the biggest first-week sales numbers for a posthumous album in history.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice WRLD died of a seizure induced by acute oxycodone and codeine intoxication in December 2019. He was just 21 years old when he passed away from the accidental overdose. The Illinois native’s struggles with substance abuse and mental health served as a major theme in his music and are also the focus of the documentary Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss, available to stream now on HBO Max.

Check out the video for “Lucid Dreams” below.