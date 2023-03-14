Just Blaze Reveals How He Found Michael Jackson Version Of Jay-Z’s “Girls, Girls, Girls”

Michael Jackson and Jay-Z joining forces on “Rock My World” was a collaboration of epic proportions. Just Blaze revealed that they work together again on “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and even he wasn’t aware of it at first.

“So Michael Jackson is on the ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ remix – the A version,” the 45-year-old told Idea Generation on Monday (March 13). “And I never knew that. I don’t know if I didn’t go to the studio that day. I thought it was an urban legend or something that Jay said like in jest one day or just was some kind of a myth.”

The GRAMMY nominee went on to tell the story of how he stumbled upon the track randomly one day. “One day I was looking for something on the server and I find this folder that says MJ vocals. And I’m like, ‘MJ? Don’t that mean Michael Jackson? Oh, whatever.’ And I’m thinking it’s probably stuff from – remember Jay had or remember they had the ‘Rock My World’? So I’m thinking it’s like, takes from that session.”

He continues, “And I realize as I’m listening to it, it’s him singing on ‘Girls, Girls, Girls.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s true!’ Like I never…the last 20 years… I just found it during quarantine. So all these years, I’ve never known it was actually a real thing. And turns out the files had been sitting downstairs this entire time.”

This is another rare gem in Hov and MJ’s history, coming just a year after their now-deleted 2001 Summer Jam performance surfaced online for a period of time. Of course, that performance also features Jigga performing “Takeover” for the first time and firing shots at Nas and the late Prodigy.