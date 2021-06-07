Usher And Justin Bieber Reconnect On “Peaches” Remix Feat. Ludacris, Snoop Dogg

Justin Bieber’s chart-climbing single “Peaches” has gotten the remix treatment. After tag-teaming with R&B artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon on the original, Bieber is turning it up a notch with a new version featuring Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and Usher.

On the smooth, drop-top cruisin’ track, the fellas rep for those lovely peaches “out in Georgia” and “out in California.” Luda kicks it off with words of adornment and love like only he can. “I’m always gon’ adore ya’, kiss you and caress you/ Anything just to spoil ya, gift ya’, protect ya,” he proclaims in his bars for the first verse. “Sex ya’ like you never been sexed Got your legs shakin’ like the Go-Go Challenge, so ‘Who’s next?'”

Usher holds it down for the Southern “Georgia Peaches.” He croons, “Don’t be thinking that she mad at you/ She from Decatur so she got a little attitude/ She do what she wanna do/ Wonder where she learn to bounce that booty/ What’s her secret? I bet her momma went to Freaknik.”

Uncle Snoop takes us to the West Coast and raps about one of his loves, Mary Jane aka that good kush. “Land of the tree, home is the base, Kush in my woods, smokin’ with grace,” he raps. “Pass it around and give ’em a taste And you can tell that it’s fire by the look on they face.”

“Peaches” is the fifth single from Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice.