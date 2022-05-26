Justin Timberlake Has Sold His Entire Song Catalog For An Undisclosed Amount

In just four years, Hipgnosis Song Management has spent over $2 billion acquiring the catalogs of several prominent artists and Justin Timberlake’s is their latest acquisition.

On Thursday (May 26), the Wall Street Journal reported that Hipgnosis—in partnership with a Blackstone-backed fund—has taken full ownership of Timberlake’s share along with his entire writer and publisher’s share of public performance income. The deal, which is reportedly valued at just above $100 million, includes obtaining the copyrights to hit singles, “My Love,” “Cry Me A River,” “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” “Mirrors,” and more. Timberlake is also listed as co-writer on some of *NSYNC’s classics including “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” “Pop,” “Celebrity,” “Gone,” “I’ll Be Good To You,” and “See Right Through You.”

Additionally, Hipgnosis will handle worldwide administration of the compositions, subject to the remaining term of his agreement with Universal Music—which expires in 2025. Further details of the deal were not disclosed.

In regards to the sale, Timberlake shared in a statement, “I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis – he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

Merck Mercuriadis, CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, added: “Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time. […] Putting this deal together has been a complete labour of love for Justin, Rick, David and myself and I’m delighted to welcome them all to the Hipgnosis Family.”

Timberlake joins the likes of John Legend, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Tina Turner—who not only sold her entire music catalog, but also her rights to her name, image, and likeness to music recording company BMG.