Kandi And Tiny Drop Response Song To Dvsn’s Controversial “If I Get Caught”

When dvsn released their highly-anticipated new single, “If I Get Caught” featuring a sample from Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” it garnered mixed reaction. Hov himself was taken aback while clearing the sample, and told producer Jermaine Dupri in a text exchange, “I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry. I stand corrected.”

The three-minute ballad begins with Daniel Daley cooing, “You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had hoes/ Women like men other women like/ That’s just something that everyone know.” While the concept of toxic R&B is far from a new one, that didn’t stop Xscape bandmates and award-winning songwriters, Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris from issuing a response track from the female lens.

The surprise release, “If U Get Caught,” arrived on Monday (August 8). “All this division got you disrespecting women/ how you want us to share when you ain’t got enough d**k to spare,” Kandi questions early in the record. Tiny later chimes in, talking about how an old fling is ready to spin the block in light of hearing about her man’s transgressions. She even quotes GloRilla and Hitkidd’s single, “F.N.F.”

When promoting the new single, Kandi took to social media to explain how we got here in the first place. “Ladies, we couldn’t let @dvsn get away with that toxic a** song #IfIGotCaught! So me & @majorgirl had to pull out our pen & represent for the ladies! Listen to @dvsn’s song today before we post our response. Ladies after you listen you’ll understand we had to do it!” she writes.

Watch the full video for “If U Get Caught,” the female anthem to dvsn’s toxicity above.