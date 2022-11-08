Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions’ “South Bronx” Sample Use

Kanye West speaks on stage at the "Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson" at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West’s already full plate must now make space for a lawsuit, as the Donda artist is being sued for illegally sampling “South Bronx,” a record by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions, on “Life Of The Party.“

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the company that owns the rights to that record alleges Ye never received permission to use the song when he released it on his Stem Player. The Chicago rapper made over $2.2 million in profit from the audio device through the use of the unlicensed record, they added.

“Life Of The Party” was originally leaked by Drake and featured Andre 3000. Controversy arose when it was revealed that the Yeezy founder took aim at his nemesis while 3 Stacks rapped a heartfelt dedication to their mothers.

Kanye West has been caught up in a whirlwind ever since he began spewing anti-semitic rants on various platforms. The 45-year-old has ended his partnerships with Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Def Jam, plus he lost his billionaire status after the sudden changes to his net worth. His product was pulled from shelves, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown cut ties with Donda Sports, and his new school Donda Academy closed down for a brief period of time.

At one point, Ye was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts and struck a deal with the conservative social platform Parler. The rapper has been invited to several interviews over the last few weeks, namely Drink Champs and The Shop, but the episodes were pulled due to harmful language.