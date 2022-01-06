Kanye West Will Reportedly Co-Headline Coachella 2022

For the first time in more than a decade, Kanye West is reportedly set to return to the Coachella stage as a headliner this April. West, along with indie-pop singer Billie Eilish, will co-headline the 2022 festival on Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively. EDM group Swedish House Mafia have also joined the lineup, but it’s unclear if they will be a third headliner. If the rumors are true, at just 20 years old Eilish will be the youngest artist to headline the festival.

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean were all set to headline Coachella 2020, prior to its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sources tell Variety that the Blonde singer moved his appearance to 2023 while Scott was removed from the lineup in light of the Astroworld tragedy. Rage is also no longer on the bill.

The Chicago native and the California crooner both last took the Coachella stage in 2019. The organizers of Coachella—considered to be North America’s largest music festival—have postponed the crowd-stirring event several times because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though dates have been set for the sold-out 2022 festival, it may be postponed yet again due to the Omicron variant.

For now, Coachella 2022 is slated to take place on the weekends of Apr. 15–17 and Apr. 22–24 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif. Confirmed performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.