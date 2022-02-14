Kanye West Announces ‘Donda 2’ Listening Session, Appears In McDonald’s Super Bowl Commercial

Kanye West has unveiled his plan to hold a live performance and listening session for his forthcoming album, Donda 2. The dual event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 at Miami’s loanDepot Park and will coincide with the album’s tentative release of the same date. Dubbed the “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance,” tickets for the show are expected to go on sale today (Feb. 14) at 12 p.m. ET. The rollout from Donda 2 is fairly familiar to that of Donda, which was preceded by two live listening events at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and one at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium.

Announced months after the release of Donda, which dropped in August 2021 and debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 309,000 album-equivalent units, Donda 2 is slated to be executive produced by Future. Like the prequel, Donda 2 is rumored to include contributions from a multitude of artists who have been spotted with West like A$AP Rocky, The Game, Pusha T, Moneybagg Yo, Marilyn Manson, DJ Premier, Blueface, and DJ Khaled. Ye held a private listening session in Los Angeles for Donda 2 last week, with Drake, Offset, French Montana, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and Yung Lean all in attendance.

In other news, Yeezy, who was spotted at Super Bowl LVI hanging with two of his children and former NFL star Antonio Brown, also appeared in a McDonald’s commercial that aired during the big game. In the 30-second spot, West is seen attempting to place a drive-thru order while riding in a monstrous vehicle. The ad was one of the more talked-about clips from the evening and is further evidence of the star’s continued influence and branding power.