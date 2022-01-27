Ye Shares ‘Donda 2’ Release Date

After the successful release of Donda, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, immediately began working on a follow-up album. Now, that rumored project has a release date. The Chicago musician took to social media to share Donda 2 is set to drop on Feb. 22, 2022. In the caption, he revealed the album is executive produced by Atlanta rapper Future.

“DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” Ye wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Steven Victor, former Chief Operating Officer of G.O.O.D. Music and Senior Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Group, told Complex Ye had started the creative process for DONDA 2. Yeezy fans may be excited about the news, but if the roll-out for this album is anything like the last, the project’s 02-22-2022 release date might not be set in stone.

Donda was officially released on Aug. 29, 2021, after a series of live performances, tweaks to songs, and multiple confirmed release dates throughout the summer. A deluxe version of the album, Kanye West’s 10th, was issued in November of the same year.

Since Donda, text messages between Ye and various artists including Moneybagg Yo and Jay Electronica have surfaced, all teasing the second album.

pic.twitter.com/k6oEHXtAQb — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A | ?️ (@JayElectronica) January 21, 2022

Ahead of Donda 2, Ye has teamed up with The Game and Hit-Boy for the single “Eazy.” On the song, released Jan. 14, Kanye West disses Pete Davidson, the comedian who is romantically involved with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “Eazy” was made whole by cuts from the legendary DJ Premier after Ye requested he add his signature touch only one day before the track’s release.

Listen to “Eazy” below and hold steady for Donda 2 to (allegedly) arrive Feb. 22.