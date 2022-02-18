Kanye West Says ‘Donda 2’ Only Available On Stem Player His Streaming Platform

Kanye West has announced that his forthcoming album, Donda 2, will be available exclusively on his own Stem Player streaming platform and will not be released on any other DSPs.

However, being that Stem Player costs $200 to purchase, fans must consider if they’re willing to pay that price tag to stream the album. West revealed the news via a post on his Instagram account, alluding to the minuscule percentages other platforms dish out to artists for their streams, which has been decried by numerous music stars.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” West wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

Scheduled for release next Tuesday (Feb. 22), Donda 2 will be executive produced by Future and will include the singles “Eazy“ featuring The Game, and “City Of Gods,” featuring Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

The album’s release will coincide with the “Kanye West: Donda Experience Performance,” a live listening event available to the public where Kanye will play and perform cuts from the album at LoanDepot Park in Miami that same day. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

Donda 2 is slated to include a variety of contributors, including A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Moneybagg Yo, Marilyn Manson, DJ Premier, Blueface, and DJ Khaled.