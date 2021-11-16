Kanye West Releases ‘DONDA’ Deluxe Album

Kanye West continues the rollout for his 10th solo studio album, Donda, with the release of its deluxe version, which was made available to streaming services on Monday (Nov. 15). Featuring previously unreleased songs and alternate versions of tracks on the initial release, Donda deluxe includes a new feature from Kid Cudi, as well as touch-ups to “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug, and more.

The arrival of Donda‘s deluxe version comes on the heels of Kanye’s epic two-part Drink Champs interview, the first of which aired on Nov. 4 with the second part being released this past Friday (Nov. 12). During each episode, the polarizing visionary provided an ample amount of controversial soundbites, from denigrating College Dropout collaborator Talib Kweli and former G.O.O.D. Music signee Big Sean, to unpacking his issues with Drake and accusing his rival of attempting to attack him psychologically.

Originally released on Aug. 29, Donda debuted at No. 1 in multiple countries and earned Kanye his best career streaming numbers to date and set an Apple Music all-time record by topping the chart in 152 countries. Certified platinum, Donda has tallied more than 1.6 billion global streams since its release.

In response to the overwhelmingly positive reception to Kanye’s appearance on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. took to Twitter to take credit for his most recent guest getting back in the public’s good graces. The host took to Twitter on Sunday (Nov. 14), declaring, “I’ve done something that no record label no women no culture can do???? I got people to love Kanye again @kanyewest Real talk!”