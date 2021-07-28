Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Date Confirmed Again

In the latest update as to when the public can expect Kanye West’s 10th studio album Donda, a representative says that in spite of the delays, the project is well on its way. According to the rep, Donda will now be released on Aug. 6, after initially being billed to drop on July 23 via a Beats By Dre commercial that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A massive listening party for the album was held last Thursday (July 22) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where a sold-out crowd watched West hold court onstage while playing songs that could potentially appear on Donda.

One highlight from the proceedings was the unveiling of a new Jay-Z verse, the first collaboration between the two since guesting on the original version of Drake’s VIEWS single, “Pop Style.” However, when midnight came, the album had yet to be delivered to DSPs, making it the latest Kanye album to shift release dates last minute.

However, with the recent revelation that Kanye has been residing in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium— where he’s set up makeshift living quarters and a studio to put the finishing touches on the album—and speculation that he could be eying to release Donda on the same day as Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album, Aug. 6 could prove to be one of the more blockbuster dates on the music calendar this year.