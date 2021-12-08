Kanye West And Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” Concert To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Kanye West will be joined by Drake in a special benefit concert that will now be available on a larger scale.

The rap superstars squashed their long-time feud, recently, in an effort to free Larry Hoover—the Gangster Disciples founder who’s currently serving six consecutive life sentences on charges of murder and gang activity.

Taking place at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert will stream on Amazon Prime Video as well as on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and at select IMAX theaters. West has expressed, “[The concert] will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

In a statement, Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of hip-hop and R&B, said, “Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front-row seat to this concert.” Officially, the event will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”

Larry Hoover Jr. expressed, “With Ye, Drake and J Prince united to advocate for my father’s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone with a loved one wrong or unjustly incarcerated. Free my father!”

In 2018, West asked Donald Trump to grant Hoover clemency, but he failed to follow through. This will be Ye’s first show since the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour and Drake’s first show since the Astroworld tragedy in which some lawsuits were filed against him as well as Travis Scott and Live Nation.

#FreeLarryHoover will stream on Thursday (Dec. 9) at 8 p.m. PT.