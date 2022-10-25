Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam

Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following a string of anti-semitic comments made, Kanye West has been exiled from a plethora of business deals and partnerships.

According to The New York Times, his most recent alleged dismissal is from his longtime label home. A close source to Def Jam has shared that Ye’s imprint, G.O.O.D. Music, is no longer affiliated with the label giant. Ye’s contract has reportedly expired following 2021’s Donda — although it hasn’t been confirmed if he was going to continue his partnership with Def Jam before his most recent controversy.

The multifaceted artist’s backlash started after Ye tweeted that he wanted to “go DEATH CON 3 on Jewish people.” Since then, Yeezy has been publicly dropped from Hollywood talent agency CAA, MRC studio’s who have struck a completed documentary about him, United Talent Agency and Balenciaga.

Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Per Complex, Ye’s first real experience with Def Jam as an artist was under the Roc-A-Fella imprint. It was then he released his 2003 debut single, “Through the Wire.” Upon releasing G.O.O.D. Music in 2004, the label signed an exclusive long-term worldwide label agreement with the Island Def Jam Music Group in 2011. Following his debut single, all of Ye’s projects were released through the label, except Donda 2.

Ye independently released Donda 2 exclusively through his Stem Player device (which costs about $200). G.O.O.D. Music artists, 070 Shake and Pusha T both had their last projects distributed by Def Jam in June and April, respectively. Pusha T’s manager, Steven Victor, did confirm that the LP It’s Almost Dry would complete the rapper’s contract with Def Jam. However, it has not been revealed if Push would be re-signing with the label or not following Ye’s latest news.

