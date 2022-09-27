Kanye West Previews Unreleased Tracks At London Fashion Week

On Monday (Sept. 26), Kanye West played unreleased music after Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 afterparty during London Fashion Week. The music and fashion mogul, 45, debuted three songs — all of which featured English singer-songwriter James Blake.

A video of the moment was captured and uploaded to social media, showing the Chicago artist bopping his head to the somber tracks, one of which interpolates James Blake’s “Always.” Blake, 34, caught wind of the video making its rounds on the internet and expressed his excitement while sharing more details about the music.

“Doesn’t sample ‘always.’ It’s new,” Blake tweeted before explaining how he produced the three Ye collaborations. “Also produced it. As with the other two. It’s my birthday, and Kanye West is playing the tracks we made. I’m good for presents, thanks.”

This isn’t the first time Blake and West’s musical paths have converged. During an interview with Miami New Times in 2014, Blake revealed he worked on a couple of songs with the Donda rapper, slated to appear on his 2016 album The Colour in Anything.

“I have a lot of respect for [Kanye], for what he has been releasing for years. We haven’t done a great deal of work in the same room yet,” he expressed.” But we’ve done a few things, kind of helped each other with our own music.

“In terms of the actual collaboration for [The Colour in Anything], it looks like we should be able to get something done. I know that there’s a specific song I would like him to be on, and if he can do that by the time my record comes out, that would be fantastic.”

The British musician has since worked with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, JID and SZA.

Watch and listen to the snippets below.

Also produced it ?? https://t.co/FgUZOeks0r — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 27, 2022

As with the other two https://t.co/GIOB6AEZjL — James Blake (@jamesblake) September 27, 2022